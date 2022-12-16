Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,936,100 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 1,728,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

