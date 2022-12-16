Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at about $870,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 53.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 697,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 243,281 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at about $9,386,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

CLIN remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Thursday. 20,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.01.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.