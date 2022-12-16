Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sonova from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.