Citigroup Initiates Coverage on SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

NYSE:SSU opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. SIGNA Sports United has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIGNA Sports United stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SIGNA Sports United were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.