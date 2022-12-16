Citigroup Begins Coverage on BARK (NYSE:BARK)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BARK. Lake Street Capital started coverage on BARK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.16. BARK has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $25,265.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,830,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,612,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BARK in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in BARK in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BARK in the second quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BARK in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BARK during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

