Citigroup Begins Coverage on Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Angi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.70. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Angi by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Angi by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

