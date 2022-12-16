Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.22.

CRUS opened at $77.38 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,196,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 87.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $46,728,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

