Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $505.00.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

