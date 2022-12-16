Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.16.
NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -818.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $61.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,622,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,645,000 after purchasing an additional 89,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
