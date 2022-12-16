Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -818.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $61.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,622,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,645,000 after purchasing an additional 89,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.