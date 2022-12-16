Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 817,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after buying an additional 621,407 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 347,234 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,075,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 356,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 146,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,219 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKEW remained flat at $88.99 during midday trading on Thursday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,665. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $102.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45.

