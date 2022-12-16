Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.84. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 66,178 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 117,072 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

