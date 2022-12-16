Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.84. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 66,178 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
