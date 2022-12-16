CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.05.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.68 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,947,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CGI by 106.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,186,000 after acquiring an additional 442,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CGI by 14.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after acquiring an additional 424,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CGI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after acquiring an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

