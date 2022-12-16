CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.05.
CGI Stock Performance
NYSE:GIB opened at $85.68 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.
Institutional Trading of CGI
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,947,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CGI by 106.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,186,000 after acquiring an additional 442,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CGI by 14.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after acquiring an additional 424,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CGI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after acquiring an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
