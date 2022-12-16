CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

NYSE CNP opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,720,000 after purchasing an additional 703,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,841,000 after purchasing an additional 95,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

