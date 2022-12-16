CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. 3,760,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,012. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,720,000 after acquiring an additional 703,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.54.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.