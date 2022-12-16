CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CEMIG Stock Performance

Shares of CIG stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CEMIG in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CEMIG during the third quarter worth $326,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CEMIG by 48.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

