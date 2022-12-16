CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $72.80 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $72.80 million and $8.40 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014085 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00231125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09300519 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $7,386,515.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

