CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CD Projekt from 97.00 to 78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

CD Projekt Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $7.30 on Friday. CD Projekt has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

