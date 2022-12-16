Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$1.22. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 1,663,701 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$271.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79.

In other news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 46,000 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,000.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

