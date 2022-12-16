Cartesi (CTSI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.26 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $76.26 million and $5.26 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001902 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.
Cartesi Token Profile
Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,244,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi.
Cartesi Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.