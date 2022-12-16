Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KREF opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

