Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,026,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,216,000 after purchasing an additional 992,014 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,757,000 after purchasing an additional 485,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Desjardins decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE BMO opened at $88.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

