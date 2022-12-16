Carret Asset Management LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.6% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.06 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

