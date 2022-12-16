Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $76.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $133,360,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.