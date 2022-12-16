Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 119,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

CCBG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 31,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $538.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.65. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

