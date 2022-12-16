Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 2,575 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $252.29 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.85.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

