Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 127 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,846,000 after buying an additional 443,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.44.

Shares of GS opened at $349.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

