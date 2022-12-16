Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,040 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SO opened at $70.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

