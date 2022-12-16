Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29,221.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

UNP stock opened at $212.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

