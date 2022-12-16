Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
NASDAQ CAN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 1,346,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,457. Canaan has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $401.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
