Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Canaan Price Performance

NASDAQ CAN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 1,346,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,457. Canaan has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $401.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Get Canaan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Canaan Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 252,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 532,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,436,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 233,129 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Stories

