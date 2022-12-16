Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Acquires $166,500.00 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Susan P. Kennedy purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,950 shares in the company, valued at $168,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cadiz in the first quarter worth $1,645,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter worth $29,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Cadiz by 1,323.3% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 170,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 158,792 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadiz by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadiz Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.