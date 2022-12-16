BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BSQUARE Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 38,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

About BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.