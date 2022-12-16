Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $650.00 at Evercore ISI

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI to $650.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.79 and a 200-day moving average of $506.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

