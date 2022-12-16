Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Justine Page Sells 170 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Broadcom Trading Down 2.9 %
AVGO stock opened at $558.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
