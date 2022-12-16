British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.50.

BTLCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Panmure Gordon upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. AlphaValue downgraded British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 505 ($6.20) in a report on Friday, December 9th.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of British Land stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

British Land Cuts Dividend

British Land Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

