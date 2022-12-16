Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,656 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $51,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 241,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 118,989 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 151.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $76.34. 52,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,186,904. The company has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

