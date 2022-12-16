Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance
Shares of BRE opened at C$13.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$17.13.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
See Also
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.