Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

