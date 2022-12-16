Brady W. Dougan Sells 276,304 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 276,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $762,599.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,323,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,573,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Humacyte Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of HUMA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 539,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,843. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $9.43.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Humacyte by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 133,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 1,773.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
