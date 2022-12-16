Brady W. Dougan Sells 276,304 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 276,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $762,599.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,323,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,573,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Humacyte Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of HUMA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 539,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,843. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

HUMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Humacyte to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Humacyte by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 133,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 1,773.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

