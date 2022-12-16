BMO Capital Markets Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Target Price to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEY. CIBC lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
TSE PEY opened at C$13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.04. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$8.44 and a 12-month high of C$17.13.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
