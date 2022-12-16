BMO Capital Markets Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Target Price to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEY. CIBC lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE PEY opened at C$13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.04. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$8.44 and a 12-month high of C$17.13.

Insider Activity

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,902 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$26,247.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,547.80. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,902 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$26,247.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,431 shares in the company, valued at C$654,547.80. Also, Director Don Gray purchased 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,055,515.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 348,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,777 and have sold 105,619 shares valued at $1,496,127.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.