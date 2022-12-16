BMO Capital Markets Trims Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Target Price to C$11.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

CJ opened at C$7.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 13,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares in the company, valued at C$26,715,879.60. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

