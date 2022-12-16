Blake D. Moret Sells 304,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PTC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PTC by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in PTC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

