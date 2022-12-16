Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 329,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.