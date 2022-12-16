BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the second quarter worth $82,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

