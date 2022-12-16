BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.17. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 101,153 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.