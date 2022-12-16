BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.38.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

