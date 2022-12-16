BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.38.
BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance
BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.