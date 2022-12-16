BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $615.45 million and $15.64 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009052 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025618 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005445 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005315 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002443 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005220 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000819 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
