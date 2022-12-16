Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00003110 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $21.23 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00259839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00084981 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00057174 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001187 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

