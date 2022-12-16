Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.72 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $21.72 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00003110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00263543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00084417 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001164 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

