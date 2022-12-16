Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.07 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $107.50 or 0.00617949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $135.13 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,396.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00278269 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00047850 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,257,106 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
