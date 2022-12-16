BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BIOS opened at $10.22 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.